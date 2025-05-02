Braun Strowman and other major WWE stars released ahead of SmackDown - Reports

Braun Strowman and a few other major WWE Superstars have reportedly been released ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. Strowman has not been in action since teaming up with LA Knight to defeat Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa on the April 18 edition of the blue brand.

Ad

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Braun Strowman has been released ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. The report also disclosed that Kayden Carter, Dakota Kai, Katana Chance, and Shayna Baszler have also been released by the promotion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fightful reported earlier today that stars such as Chelsea Green, Austin Theory, and Shotzi had not been released following their recent cryptic posts on social media. Dakota Kai recently sent a message about missing performing in front of fans, as she has not competed in a match since defeating Ivy Nile on the March 24 edition of Main Event.

Vince Russo comments on WWE's booking of Braun Strowman

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on how the company has booked Braun Strowman in recent years.

Ad

The Monster of All Monsters is a former Universal Champion but hadn't been featured in the company's main event scene for some time before he was released today. Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo questioned how the promotion was booking the former champion and suggested that they had changed their opinion of him over the years.

"Okay bro, you remember he was throwing over trucks and he was in that big angle with Roman Reigns. Okay bro. Something happens and you change your mind with him, then cut him loose. They definitely switched gears on this guy, and he's not been over for years."

Ad

Ad

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance had a brief reign as Women's Tag Team Champions during their time in the company. Shayna Baszler was a part of the Pure Fusion Collective faction alongside Zoey Stark on WWE RAW. Sonya Deville used to be the leader of the group, but she departed WWE earlier this year as well.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the released WWE stars in the world of professional wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More