Sonya Deville reveals new name following WWE exit 

Sonya Deville's exit from WWE was confirmed earlier this year after the company made the decision not to renew her contract. The former Women's Tag Team Champion has been outspoken since her departure and revealed her new name as part of an announcement for her Big Event EXS appearance.

It was revealed as part of the announcement that Deville, who is now called Daria Rae, would be in Brentwood, New Jersey, on March 15th for an appearance for fans.

Daria Rae is what she will be called moving forward, which is just a shortened version of her real name, Daria Rae Berenato.

It seems that this is the name she will be using if she decides to return to the ring as well, since it's likely that WWE held the rights to her Sonya Deville name, something that was handed to her when she debuted as a part of the roster.

Sonya Deville wasn't the only star whose contract with WWE wasn't renewed

Sonya Deville isn't the only female wrestler that WWE opted not to re-sign this year since it was reported a few weeks ago that Carmella had also departed the company, as well as several stars who were released from the company as part of the cuts following The Royal Rumble.

The former Women's Champion has been out of action since 2023 after announcing that she was set to welcome her first child. She hasn't returned to the company since, and WWE opted not to renew her deal when it expired.

Carmella has since reverted back to her Leah Van Dale name on social media and has spoken out about her departure from the company on a number of podcasts, where she has made it clear that she doesn't want to return after the way she exited.

