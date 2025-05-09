Eric Bischoff blasts star's "childish" reaction to WWE release

Eric Bischoff has worked for TNA, WCW, and WWE in on-screen and off-screen roles during his legendary career in the wrestling business. In a recent podcast episode, the 69-year-old gave his honest take on Cora Jade's reaction to being released by World Wrestling Entertainment.

Jade, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Gigi Dolin, and Shayna Baszler were among those let go by WWE on May 2. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that some released talents were viewed as "lazy" internally, prompting Jade to claim she was body-shamed at work.

Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks podcast that WWE might not have re-signed Aleister Black and Rusev if they badmouthed the company. He also advised Jade and other released wrestlers to remain professional.

"Had Aleister or Rusev or anybody else went on an emotional journey to expose all the reasons why they were wronged by WWE, do you think they'd be back?" Bischoff said. "Probably not. So just be a f***ing pro. Quit your whining and your b****ing and your childish reactions because of stupid things that other ignorant people who have never been in the industry say because their opinions don't really f***ing matter." [29:19 – 29:50]

Bischoff worked for WWE as an on-screen authority figure from 2002 to 2005. He also briefly returned in 2019 as a behind-the-scenes Executive Director.

Eric Bischoff on Drew McIntyre's success after leaving WWE

In 2017, Drew McIntyre returned to WWE three years after being released. During his time away from the company, The Scottish Warrior reinvented himself and became one of the biggest names on the independent scene.

Eric Bischoff believes McIntyre provided a blueprint for released wrestlers to follow:

"Drew McIntyre's a perfect example. He got cut. What did he do? Worked his a** off, and he came back. Rusev, Miro, same thing. Aleister Black, same thing." [29:06 – 29:18]

In a separate podcast episode, Bischoff addressed whether he could return to WWE one day.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Eric Bischoff's quotes from this article.

