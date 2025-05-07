Former RAW general manager announces he's never going back to WWE ever again

A former WWE RAW general manager has set the record straight on his future in the wrestling business. Eric Bischoff recently opened up about his new freestyle wrestling promotion and addressed whether he would be open to working with the Stamford-based promotion again.

Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan recently shook the wrestling world when they announced a joint venture and launched a new wrestling company called Real American Freestyle Wrestling League. They also brought in Izzy Martinez as the third member to become the freestyle wrestling coach for the promotion.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff clarified his past comments about having no intentions of returning to wrestling. He explained how Real American Freestyle will be different from World Wrestling Entertainment.

“I have said I have no interest in getting back into wrestling, but in the context of those answers (…) I’m referring to sports entertainment. This is going to get really confusing, because WWE isn’t really professional wrestling, it’s professional sports entertainment. What we’re doing [RAF] really is professional wrestling, but we can’t call ourselves professional wrestling, because it’ll confuse us with sports entertainment. But this is a different business. This is a different goal.”

The 69-year-old Hall of Famer made it clear he doesn't want to go back to WWE or AEW, for that matter.

"And while I would not want to go back in [sic] work in sports entertainment for any company, for any reason, realistically for any amount of money. Because number one, I’ve been there, I’ve done that. I’m not passionate about that. I’m not passionate about doing something I’ve already done.” (H/T: 411Mania.com)

Hulk Hogan vows to compete with UFC and WWE

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Hulk Hogan said that RAF could become bigger than UFC and WWE.

“When I think about the UFC and the WWE, we’re not competitive at all with these guys, but we have a chance to be just as big as them. So that’s what I’m looking for, because everybody loves the, you know, the wrestling, the freestyle wrestling.”

Real American Freestyle will hold its first-ever show on August 30 in Cleveland, Ohio. Rumor has it that Eric Bischoff will serve as the chief media officer, while Hulk Hogan will be the league's commissioner. As for Izzy Martinez, he will play the role of the chief operating officer.

