Hulk Hogan promises to give tough competition to WWE with bold announcement; wrestling veteran doubtful (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff's announcement. The two legends announced a joint venture called Real American Freestyle Wrestling.

Recently, Hogan and Eric Bischoff announced a new freestyle wrestling league. The promo package harkened back to the nWo days, when the duo disrupted the wrestling business. They also spoke of a mysterious third man who would join them.

This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained that Hulk Hogan had a similar promotion running when he signed up with TNA Wrestling. He recalled that the Hulkster wanted to bring back the Monday Night Wars with TNA, but failed miserably.

"Hogan said this is gonna be bigger than the WWE. I'm watching Hogan on this thing and I'm like, bro, he did the same thing when he signed with TNA. He went on Larry King, he did the whole talk show circuit. TNA was gonna be this, that, and the other thing." [8:41 onwards]

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff have worked together in WCW, WWE, and TNA. It will be interesting to see if their new venture can give some stiff competition to existing players like WWE and AEW.

