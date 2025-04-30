BREAKING: WWE legend Hulk Hogan announces new wrestling promotion

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently took to social media to announce a new major wrestling promotion. The Hulkster has partnered with wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff.
Hulk Hogan is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The 71-year-old has been a part of the pro wrestling world since 1977. Although the WWE legend has been involved in a lot of controversies in recent times, he is still loved by many wrestling fans.
Hogan recently took to Instagram to upload a video with Eric Bischoff, in which both stars revealed that they had started a new freestyle wrestling promotion called Real American Freestyle. Hulk and Eric revealed that a third man, Izzy Martinez, would be joining them as well. Martinez is the founder of Izzy Style Wrestling and has coached several top names in UFC.
The Hulkster hyped up his new freestyle wrestling promotion, saying that he was looking for megastars.
"Now that we've stepped our game up, we're now in the world of professional freestyle wrestling. All I have to say is welcome to the black and blue, welcome to the black and blue of freestyle professional wrestling. You're gonna get paid to beat people up. You're gonna get paid to win. You're gonna get paid to make 'em scream. So roll out the red carpet, I don't want simple, simple, simple, simple, I want mega, mega, megastars, so I have to say, 'What you gonna do [when Real American Freestyle] [comes for you]?" Hulk Hogan said.
WWE named Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock as the third-best match in WrestleMania history
WWE recently revealed a list of the 50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever. The company uploaded a video of The Rock's iconic match against Hulk Hogan on their YouTube channel, revealing that the bout had earned the number three spot.
"Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever No. 3: It's Icon vs. Icon as the Toronto Skydome explodes with The Rock taking on 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan for the first time-ever, Presented by #SinnersMovie," the video description read.
It remains to be seen what WWE legend Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff have planned for their new freestyle wrestling promotion.