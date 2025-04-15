WWE makes ruling on The Rock and Hulk Hogan

The WWE Universe is buzzing just days away from WrestleMania 41. Superstars are hoping to put on the best matches of their careers, and officials are banking on a packed Allegiant Stadium. With the 41st annual Showcase of the Immortals approaching, the Stamford-based promotion has caused an uproar with a new declaration on The Rock and Hulk Hogan.

WrestleMania X8 was billed as The Absolute Best Ever and The One & Only, with The Rock vs. Hollywood Hogan billed as Icon vs. Icon. The 18th annual WrestleMania PPV was held on March 17, 2002, at the SkyDome in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in front of more than 68,000 fans, with nearly 900,000 watching at home. The first-ever Rock-Hogan contest went on at 10th, and was the main attraction of the 12-match card, but not the main event as Triple H dethroned Chris Jericho to become the Undisputed Champion.

WWE caused a bit of a stir earlier this week with its list of The 50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever. Widely regarded by many as the greatest match of all time, Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat at WrestleMania III was ranked #4. Today's update saw the company declare The Rock vs. Hollywood Hogan to be the third-greatest match of all time at The Showcase of the Immortals. This has fueled heated social media debates, as many see the 1987 bout as the most iconic match ever.

"Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever No. 3: It's Icon vs. Icon as the Toronto Skydome explodes with The Rock taking on 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan for the first time-ever, Presented by #SinnersMovie," read the video description.

WWE presented the second and final Rock vs. Hogan bout 344 days after WrestleMania 18. No Way Out on February 23, 2003, saw The Rock go 2-0 against The Hulkster in the near-13-minute main event that was around four minutes shorter than the first.

Hulk Hogan celebrates National Beer Day with WWE edit

Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer brand is gaining a following after inking a sponsorship deal with WWE in January.

The Hulkster recently celebrated National Beer Day with an edited photo of his SummerSlam I argument with special referee Jesse Ventura, featuring a Real American Beer tall-boy replacing The Body.

"Happy National Beer Day! Make it legendary," read the caption.

