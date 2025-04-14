WWE gives surprising rank to match widely regarded as the best ever

WWE Superstars have put on some of the most highly praised matches in the history of pro wrestling. Fans, analysts, insiders, and wrestlers alike have agreed on many timeless matches, including a notable spectacle at WrestleMania. WWE has just riled fans up by declaring a new rank for an all-time great match.

Vince McMahon presented the third WrestleMania on March 29, 1987, at The Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan. In front of around 80,000 fans in the arena, nearly 1 million watching at closed-circuit locations, and several million on pay-per-view, the event generated $1.6 million in ticket sales, with PPV revenue reaching almost $10.5 million, which set a record at that time.

World Wrestling Entertainment has caused a bit of a stir with its latest list to build to The Grandest Stage of Them All: The 50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever. The ranking for the first-ever all-women's main event went viral earlier this week. Now, there's additional controversy surrounding Ricky Steamboat vs. Randy Savage for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania III. Widely considered one of the greatest wrestling matches of all time, Savage vs. Steamboat was ranked #4 on the new WWE list.

"Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever No. 4: An absolute classic WrestleMania match goes into the history books as Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat looks to pry away the Intercontinental Championship from 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, Presented by #SinnersMovie."

Savage vs. Steamboat at WrestleMania III lasted over 14 minutes and saw Steamboat begin his first and only reign with the strap, which ended 64 days later at the hands of The Honky Tonk Man, who had a legendary reign. WrestleMania III was headlined by Hulk Hogan defeating André the Giant in 12 minutes to retain the WWE Championship.

WWE WrestleMania 41 updated lineups

World Wrestling Entertainment has confirmed 13 matches for WrestleMania 41, set for next Saturday and Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Below is the updated card:

Night One

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi El Grande Americano vs. Rey Mysterio Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso Main Event: CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two

Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four Way: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta Women's World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair Main Event: Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

The Countdown to WrestleMania pre-show will begin at 5 PM ET on both nights, with the main card set to start at 7 PM ET. WWE has not confirmed a post-show press conference, but it is likely for Saturday and Sunday.

