WWE partners reportedly warned about Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan is back again, and the WWE Universe had a mixed reaction to it, veering more to the negative. The wrestling legend caught significant heat in recent years for various controversies but still has a loyal fanbase of Hulkamaniacs, and he continues to make new fans. Hogan's recent comeback still got off to a rocky start, as revealed in blockbuster backstage reports. Now sources are revealing another shocker related to Hulk.

WWE's recent RAW Netflix premiere featured several surprises, including an appearance by Hogan and longtime friend Jimmy Hart. The former nWo boss was caught off-guard, and many were shocked, as the Los Angeles crowd welcomed Hogan with boos that got louder. This led to strong heat and unhappiness among many backstage, including Hulk himself.

The Hulkster is back mainly because of his Real American Beer brand. WWE officials are reportedly very high on their new on-air sponsorship deal, to the point where Hogan is booked for the future. However, the company was well aware of the controversy that would follow the two-time Hall of Famer. Furthermore, a new report from Fightful Select revealed how WWE also knew there could be issues with other partners, but they put effort into keeping things on the up.

Trending

Expand Tweet

WWE's other sponsors were all aware of the new deal with Hogan's beer company before it was announced. Sources revealed that representatives at other sponsor companies claim they were given a mock-up to see how their own logos would look with Real American Beer and others on the mat.

There's been no talk of any backlash following Hogan's return on the RAW Netflix premiere, or any issues due to the reactions he received so far. Word recently came down on how Hogan is unfortunately viewed backstage, and there's been talk of using a more modern superstar or Hall of Famer to promote Hogan's beverages.

Hulk Hogan teases big reveal coming soon

The return of Hulk Hogan to the spotlight is underway, and he's brought the Real American Beer brand with him. Hogan's adult beverage company is being featured on mainstream programming, including WWE RAW via on-air sponsorship.

Hulkamania is buzzing over The Immortal's latest teaser, featuring iconic retro imagery. Hogan took to Instagram today with a new promo.

"Something BIG is coming… [American flag emoji] [beer mugs clinking emoji] #RealAmericanBeer," Hulk Hogan wrote.

Hogan has supposedly called on many of his wrestler friends to help promote Real American Beer. Logan Paul is among the stars who appeared in new promos with Hogan at the RAW Netflix premiere.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback