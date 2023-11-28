Worrying update on MJF's injury following AEW Full Gear - Reports

AEW World Champion MJF has been put through the ringer during his reign as the top guy in All Elite Wrestling, but there has now been a worrying update regarding his condition.

At the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 18th, Maxwell Jacob Friedman managed to recover from the beating he suffered at the hands of The Gunns to defeat Jay White in the main event.

However, while he was playing up to his injured leg during the bout with "Switchblade," he legitimately injured his shoulder after White hit a Uranage from the top rope.

MJF did appear on the Dynamite following Full Gear but did not compete in anything physical, and on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Max is in a lot of pain right now.

"The swelling is down on his hip, but the pain is not down. He's hurting on the hip. The shoulder is, I guess, the more serious of the two.” (H/T Wrestling News.co)

Meltzer noted that Max had suffered the same shoulder injury during his match against Jungle Boy at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2020. However, this time, it's worse than before.

"But this tear is worse than that one, so it's a pretty big tear, but guys work on torn labrums all the time." (H/T Wrestling News.co)

MJF is still set to defend his crown at AEW World's End

While he might be held together by paper clips and glue at this point, MJF is still looking to defend his AEW World Championship, as his next opponent has already been confirmed.

It was announced on the "Thanksgiving Eve" edition of Dynamite that Samoa Joe would be granted his rematch against Maxwell Jacob Friedman, with the bout taking place at the World's End pay-per-view on December 30th.

Before that, Ring of Honor will host its Final Battle pay-per-view on December 15th, and with Max still being one-half of the ROH Tag Team Champions, it remains a mystery at the time of writing whether he will be fit to defend those titles.

