Wrestlers "mad" at AEW President Tony Khan - Reports 

A new report is hinting at a few names being "mad" at Tony Khan owing to one of his latest decisions. Talents from Mexican promotion AAA are unhappy with Khan for accepting CMLL's demand not to have any names from other Mexican companies appear on shows where CMLL wrestlers were featured.

In the last few weeks, CMLL stars have heavily featured on AEW's programming. They have been feuding with Blackpool Combat Club. This isn't the first time Mexican names have competed for AEW, as even those from AAA, like El Hijo Del Vikingo, among others, have shown up in the promotion in the past.

However, AEW's deal with CMLL seems to have put a dent in its association with AAA. As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, CMLL had a condition that AAA talents shouldn't feature on the shows its names were part of. He noted that names in AAA were mad at Tony Khan for accepting CMLL's demands.

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan on MJF's AEW future

In a recent interview, Tony Khan was quizzed about MJF's future with All Elite Wrestling after his AEW World Title loss to Samoa Joe at Worlds End 2023. Khan mentioned that an injury had kept MJF out of action and added that he was keen on having him back soon while acknowledging his contributions to the company.

"Well, it's something to keep an eye on with MJF," Khan said. "He's a great wrestler for AEW and has been a great world champion. He was very injured and I would love to have MFJ back anytime and we'll see what happens here."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when Maxwell Jacob Friedman finally returns to AEW as he's sure to inject the promotion's programming with lots of energy with his talents.

What do you think of AEW's ongoing relationship with CMLL? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE