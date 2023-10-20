Wrestling analyst voices doubts about Sting retiring at AEW Revolution

Sting recently announced that he will officially retire during next year's AEW Revolution. While many are waiting for the show in anticipation, a wrestling analyst doubts The Icon will actually retire.

Steve Borden (real name) has had a lengthy career across multiple promotions that might finally end in 2024. At 64, he's already proven that he can still compete and shocked his peers by the risks he's willing to take.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), The Icon's retirement timing doesn't add up.:

"I tend to take Sting at his word on this one, even though historically you should never believe a wrestler talking about retirement and Sting has had so many. Wembley would have been magnificent for it because the idea of him retiring in front of a crowd that large would be something memorable, but the timing doesn’t work out."

It remains to be seen whether AEW Revolution will truly be his last match. Naturally, the legend could still be attacked at the show or have his retirement interrupted, which could result in some business needing to be handled first.

Dave Meltzer also noted how AEW Revolution 2024 would have to take place in a relevant city to Sting

It's currently unclear how major The Icon's final match will be, but Meltzer believes it should be as big a spectacle as The Great Muta's retirement. However, he noted that names like Ric Flair could, unfortunately, miss out on the hypothetical pay-per-view.

Continuing in the newsletter, Dave Meltzer suggested that Los Angeles will likely be out of the question despite being Sting's hometown:

"Given the 11/18 PPV show is in Los Angeles, where he grew up, that city doesn’t look likely for a PPV show just over three months later. AEW has never come close to selling out in Atlanta, where he lived during his heyday."

"Greensboro, the site of his most famous match with Flair, or Baltimore, the site of his first world title win, would have the historical significance."

Fans will simply have to keep track of AEW to see whether or not The Icon's retirement plans play out the way he plans it to go. Many things can still happen before then, and now Sting likely has a target on his back.

