Wrestling journalist speculates on the possibility of Tony Khan buying WWE

The wrestling would was struck by the recent blockbuster announcement that Vince McMahon would be retiring as WWE Chairman, CEO, and Head of Creative. It has been pondered as to whether or not AEW President Tony Khan could acquire his rival promotion.

After Vince McMahon announced his retirement, WWE confirmed that moving forward, Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and President Nick Khan would be co-CEOs of the company.

Discussing the speculation surrounding AEW President Tony Khan potentially sending over offers, Dave Meltzer noted the following on Wrestling Observer Radio:

"Tony himself on this day does not have the money to buy, but would he have the contacts to put a proposal together? Would he want to do it? I think he would want to, but could he pull it off?" I don’t rule that one out either. That would be the irony of all ironies, but it’s not like if Tony goes in there and goes ‘you know what, I want to own both top companies’ and he gets the right contacts, partners and capital, there’s not going to be a thing in WWE where they go ‘he started the opposition, we’re never going to sell to him.’" (H/T WrestleTalk)

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



Thank you very much to every single person who watches



See you for Friday Night

@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT

*TONIGHT*! Thanks to you wrestling fans and your great support of @AEW , I’m grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling.Thank you very much to every single person who watches @AEW onTV!See you for Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT*TONIGHT*! Thanks to you wrestling fans and your great support of @AEW, I’m grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling.Thank you very much to every single person who watches @AEWonTV! See you for Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT*TONIGHT*!

Tony Khan earlier this year made waves when he acquired Ring of Honor, bringing the indie promotion under his pro wrestling umbrella which already included AEW. ROH is set to present their second major event under Khan this weekend, Death Before Dishonor.

The prospect of The Rock possibly purchasing WWE was also discussed

Meltzer also discussed the prospect of WWE legend The Rock acquiring the promotion he held several titles in. The People's Champion has long been tied to new co-CEO Nick Khan and even purchased the XFL from Vince after it was revived.

"Dwayne loves pro wrestling, it was his family’s business, and his daughter is now in it. This is not some weird fantasy, this is absolutely something that can be viable," Meltzer said.

In any case, Vince's retirement has sent shockwaves through the world of pro wrestling. While Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon have assumed power as co-CEOs, Bruce Prichard has taken the reins creatively. The former Brother Love was in charge of last night's SmackDown event, the first since McMahon made the shocking revelation.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far