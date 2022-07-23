Possibility of The Rock buying WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement - Reports

Could Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson buy WWE? On the surface, it seems like a ridiculous question. However, following Vince McMahon's retirement, there has been speculation over this incredible piece of business happening.

The Rock had previously acquired McMahon's XFL brand, which has led to fans thinking The Great One could do the same with the Stamford-based company. Dave Meltzer spoke about this idea on Wrestling Observer Radio, and he didn't completely rule it out.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan being named co-CEOs of the company could have an effect, as the latter and Dwayne Johnson have a great relationship. They were childhood friends. Meanwhile, Khan's sister is currently running Young Rock, a television show based on the Hollywood star's upbringing around the wrestling business.

Meltzer cited The Rock's friendship with Nick Khan and the fact that he could potentially round up capital when discussing the possibility of the 10-time world champion buying WWE. His history in the wrestling business also makes the prospect more than a "weird fantasy."

Here's what Dave Meltzer said:

"Dwayne himself does not have the money to buy WWE, nor does anyone, but could he go in there and round up capital? Can they all work together and buy this company together? That is an absolutely intriguing possibility," claimed Meltzer. "Dwayne loves pro wrestling, it was his family’s business, and his daughter is now in it. This is not some weird fantasy, this is absolutely something that can be viable." (H/T WrestleTalk)

It will be interesting to see if Dwayne Johnson even considers such a move, especially with all his other business ventures.

Will The Rock return to WWE for WrestleMania 39?

While talk of him buying the company is merely speculation, WWE wants the Hollywood star to return for WrestleMania 39 and face his cousin, Roman Reigns.

It seems like The Tribal Chief is being prepared for a marquee match against The Rock, with 2023 being the perfect time to do it. WrestleMania will be in The Great One's backyard of Hollywood, which would give him some form of home-field advantage.

Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer stated a few months ago that his schedule is clear for the first quarter of 2023, which coincides with the build to The Show of Shows. Unless that has changed recently, the chances of this dream match happening at WrestleMania 39 are pretty substantial.

Do you think The Rock will have any involvement in WWE within the next year? Let us know in the comments below!

