Wrestling veteran speculates Andrade El Idolo not on good terms with popular promotion amidst rumors of AEW exit

AEW star Andrade El Idolo continues to get the wrestling world talking about his future as it has now been speculated by Dave Meltzer that he is on bad terms with Mexican promotion AAA.

For a number of weeks now, the former WWE superstar has been said to be increasingly frustrated with his position in AEW, and now that Triple H is in charge of the creative direction in WWE, the rumors have only gotten more frequent.

One place that Andrade could potentially go if he leaves AEW is south of the border for Mexico's AAA promotion, where El Idolo has wrestled frequently since his WWE release in 2021.

However, the relationship between Andrade El Idolo and AAA may be strained, as Dave Meltzer speculated on Wrestling Observer Radio that the two parties are not on good terms due to issues stemming back from Andrade's AAA Mega Championship match against Kenny Omega in August 2021.

“(Andrade El Idolo) has not been on good terms with AAA. Konnan asked for the idea for the Andrade/Kenny Omega match where Ric Flair was in the ring and Konnan worked a spot with Ric Flair and everything. He felt that they owed him one.--With the price he was asking, they figured they would rather have Kenny Omega win. So Omega won the match even though Flair was there and everything like that." (H/T WrestleTalk).

According to Meltzer, Andrade might have gotten the impression he was going to be working at all three of AAA's "TripleMania" events in 2022 that would celebrate the promotion's 30th anniversary. But now that doesn't seem to be the case.

“Andrade worked (there) again, but he has not worked some recent shows there and got the impression that he – I think he thought he would be working all three TripleMania shows, and when that didn’t happen I think that he’s kind of on the outs there right now." (H/T WrestleTalk).

Andrade El Idolo not being allowed to work for NJPW could have also played a factor in the strained relationship

When the announcement was made that AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling would be teaming up to hold the "Forbidden Door" pay-per-view, many fans went into overdrive when it came to putting together dream matches.

One of the matches that was slated for the event was Andrade El Idolo against Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship. However, due to Andrade being affiliated with AAA, the main rival of Mexican promotion CMLL who regularly works with NJPW, he was replaced by Orange Cassidy.

Meltzer also speculated that the fact El Idolo was unable to work matches for NJPW, a company he has previously worked for, was also a contributing factor.

“Also, working for AAA meant that he couldn’t go to New Japan, and I know that he would like to go back to New Japan. When he was younger he held the Intercontinental Championship there." (H/T WrestleTalk)

The rivalry between AAA and CMLL was also the reason why The Lucha Brothers weren't allowed to compete at Forbidden Door.

