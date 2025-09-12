  • home icon
WWE not backing down in war with AEW; major discussions held - Reports

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 12, 2025 02:16 GMT
Tony Khan and Triple H lead top two wrestling promotions right now [Image Credit: WWE.com, AEW
Tony Khan and Triple H lead top two wrestling promotions right now [Image Credit: WWE.com, AEW's YouTube]

WWE is seemingly on a mission to wipe AEW from the map. Since the TKO takeover, the sports entertainment juggernaut has been focused on counterprogramming. For the majority of the year, NXT's major events have clashed with AEW's pay-per-views. Despite the efforts, the Jacksonville-based promotion has been doing good work in 2025.

For the first time, WWE decided to put on a major Premium Live Event against the rival company. Wrestlepalooza was going to be head-to-head against All Out. Both events will be held on September 20th. However, a few days ago, Tony Khan changed the timing of the event.

As per Wrestling Observer Radio's Bryan Alvarez, the Triple H-led promotion will actively try to oppose more shows in 2026. They even tried to move Wrestlepalooza earlier after Tony Khan's move, but it was too late.

also-read-trending Trending
"There are a lot of discussions about what they're gonna do head-to-head next. I knew when (Tony Khan) moved (All Out), I knew when he blinked, it was gonna be trouble, and be ready for that in 2026. It's too late to move (Wrestlepalooza), I actually thought there was a chance that once Tony moved it earlier, WWE was gonna move it earlier as well, apparently they decided it was too late to do that," he said. [H/T - WrestleTalk's X]
AEW President Tony Khan responds to WWE's counter-programming

The Jacksonville-based promotion has been fighting against the counter-programming efforts of its competitors in the past several months.

While speaking on the Forbidden Door media call, Tony Khan said that they are focused on putting on the best shows for their fans.

“The most important thing for us to do is talk about AEW and work hard on AEW. We're focused on us, and trying our best to be the best. We have the best wrestlers. This year, we have the best TV shows. The best PPVs, and the best fans," he said.

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan will respond to WWE's aggressive counter-programming in 2026.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Edited by Angana Roy
