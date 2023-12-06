WWE confident of luring away soon-to-be free agent amid potential interest from AEW - Reports

WWE and AEW have been actively gunning for several big names who hit free agency. Recent reports have noted that the Stamford-based promotion is confident they can sign soon-to-be free agent NJPW's Kazuchika Okada.

The Rainmaker has quite the resume, racking up major accomplishments in NJPW. He has won the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP World Heavyweight Championships on multiple occasions and the G1 Climax Tournament four times. His reputation as a competitor has preceded him, as he has been highly rated by many pundits in the wrestling industry.

According to a recent report on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE had wanted Kazuchika Okada for quite some time now. Now that he will be hitting free agency in 2024, they believe they have a better chance of getting him. They will be against AEW, who has worked with Okada several times this year itself.

Two current WWE Superstars have teased working with Kazuchika Okada again

With rumors looming that Kazuchika Okada has drawn interest from several major promotions following the reports of his free agency next year, many seem to want him on the Stamford-based promotion.

Recently, two WWE Superstars teased that they wanted to work with The Rainmaker again. These would be Bronson Reed and Cedric Alexander. The two made it known on Twitter yesterday, posting moments they shared with the Japanese star.

Alexander shared on Twitter some highlights of his match against Okada in 2015 at the ROH x NJPW Global Wars event. On the other hand, Reed shared a picture of the two having a staredown.

It seems that the Rainmaker will be one of the top stars whom promotions will look to go after during the "Bidding War of 2024". It remains to be seen who will have the upper hand and who ends up enlisting the talents of Kazuchika Okada.

