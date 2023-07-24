WWE deal is in place for one of the hottest free agents in wrestling right now - Reports

The world of professional wrestling is abuzz with excitement as one of its hottest free agents, former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr., has reportedly found his next destination with WWE.

Recently, Pillman Jr.'s contract with Tony Khan's promotion expired, making him a free agent. Rumors quickly spread that WWE was interested in signing him. Pillman Jr. was spotted training at the prestigious Performance Center, hinting at a potential deal taking place.

According to reports from Bodyslam.net, WWE might not wait until its merger with UFC is completed to secure Pillman Jr.'s talents. It is reported that a deal is already in place or in the final stages of negotiation, and he could be signing with the promotion sooner rather than later.

Pillman Jr. will be moving to Orlando, Florida, by the end of August. He will report to WWE's developmental territory, NXT, and begin full-time training at the Performance Center. This move could be a significant step in his journey to become a superstar under the leadership of Triple H.

Recently in an interview, Pillman Jr. dropped hints about an exciting opportunity on the horizon, further fueling speculation about his WWE prospects. As fans wait for the official announcement, it's evident that Brian Pillman Jr. is onto something big.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross speaks out on Brian Pillman Jr.'s AEW departure

Jim Ross addressed the departure of Brian Pillman Jr. from AEW following the expiration of his contract.

During an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross acknowledged that things weren't working out between Pillman Jr. and AEW.

"It wasn’t working. He’s not losing any ring time. He’ll have plenty of opportunities. He’s just gotta structure his journey and be smart about the decisions that he makes and get all the in-ring time that he can. Wrestle as many matches as he can schedule. So, he’s gonna be fine, just gotta have his plan and work it. His career took a minor tumble, but not one that you can’t get up from. So, I have a lot of confidence he’s gonna end up very successful in wrestling," Ross said.

Pillman Jr. made a name for himself in AEW in the group known as Varsity Blonds alongside his former tag partner Griff Garrison and current House of Black member Julia Hart.

