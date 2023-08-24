WWE declined Edge's contract request! Appears to be AEW bound - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Edge could be closing in on signing with AEW, as the Stamford-based promotion reportedly failed to meet his request.

Ever since his match last week on SmackDown in his hometown of Toronto, Canada – potentially his last match in WWE – Edge has been making headlines due to the possibility that he'll join AEW after his contract with the Stamford-based promotion expires. However, many reportedly believed he would re-sign.

Meanwhile, the rumors of The Rated-R Superstar potentially joining Tony Khan's promotion are now even hotter than before. It was previously reported that many within WWE believe the 11-time world champion is indeed planning to go All Elite for his final run in the wrestling business.

A new report by PWTorch has revealed that The Ultimate Opportunist got a swashbuckling offer from the Jacksonville-based promotion and expected WWE to match it. However, the report suggests that Stamford-based promotion refused to do so.

"Edge presented to WWE what it would take to retain his services, but WWE declined to meet his request. This has sparked a belief within WWE that he is probably headed to AEW and knew at that time what AEW could offer him," the report stated.

Moreover, it was also reported that Tony Khan is a big fan of The Rated-R Superstar and would love to have him on board, either in an in-ring capacity or any other role. Henceforth, only time will tell whether the reports turn out to be true.

