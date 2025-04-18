WWE forced AEW to delay massive announcement - Reports

WWE and AEW have fired many shots at each other in recent years, publicly and behind-the-scenes. The so-called Wednesday Night War has led to many scheduling and talent acquisition battles. Details are being revealed on the world's largest wrestling company bringing another hassle to Tony Khan's promotion.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling has had partnerships with other promotions since their early days, and New Japan Pro Wrestling was the first. The two sides expanded their partnership in June 2022 with the inaugural Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View, also featuring Tony Khan's ROH. Stardom and CMLL joined the popular event in 2024, and RevPro is rumored to be involved this year as the fourth annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV has been confirmed for Sunday, August 24 at The O2 Arena in London.

Ad

Trending

Forbidden Door IV was originally announced last summer when AEW was in London for All In, but the venue was not named. The Wrestling Observer adds that while The O2 Arena was expected to be the announced location, the venue was confirmed just this week due to a contract the Triple H-led promotion had with the arena.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

WWE recently hosted SmackDown on March 28 and RAW on March 31 from The O2 in London on its Road to WrestleMania 41 tour. The contract for those dates specified that no other wrestling company could announce a date at The O2 until 15 days after the last WWE show took place.

The Forbidden Door IV venue was confirmed this week because this is the earliest Khan was allowed to do so. Tickets for AEW's debut at The O2 go on sale Friday, May 2. The pre-sale begins Monday, April 28. Dynamite and Collision will be held at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland four days before Forbidden Door.

Ad

AEW announces Summer Blockbuster

All Elite Wrestling previously announced the fifth Fyter Fest special as a four-hour block of Dynamite and Collision on June 4 in Denver, and the inaugural Grand Slam: Mexico edition of Dynamite for June 18 in Mexico City. Now another big TV special has been announced for the week between Fyter Fest and Grand Slam.

The inaugural Summer Blockbuster special will air on Wednesday, June 11 from Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. This will be another four-hour TV special, but unlike Fyter Fest, there is no mention of Dynamite or Collision branding as of now.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Summer Blockbuster tickets for Premium Seating via AEW Insider early access go on sale April 11, and the pre-sale begins April 24. The general on-sale for Summer Blockbuster begins April 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More