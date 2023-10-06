WWE Hall of Famer's AEW contract is nearing its end – Reports

It appears that a WWE Hall of Famer's contract with AEW could be coming to an end in the near future, but could a new deal be on the horizon?

The name in question is Jim Ross, the legendary voice of wrestling who has been a member of the AEW broadcast team since the first-ever Double or Nothing event in 2019.

JR has been open and honest about wanting a new deal with AEW, and according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jim's deal is either up soon or already up at the time of writing.

"Jim Ross' contract is either up or about to be up and he’s still working as they negotiate a new deal. It was up in September from what we were told and Ross on his podcast said that they were in talks for a new deal," said Dave Meltzer.

Ross' schedule with AEW has been hampered in recent years due to his health problems, with JR being absent from TV towards the back-end of 2021 and a large portion of the summer of 2023.

Another WWE Hall of Famer has just started their deal in AEW

While one deal might be up for a WWE Hall of Famer in All Elite Wrestling, another deal has only just started for someone else.

That someone else is, of course, Adam 'Edge' Copeland, who made his debut for All Elite Wrestling at the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1st, when he came to the rescue of Darby Allin and Sting from the attacking Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne.

Copeland has already made his Dynamite debut and is set to make his Collision debut this Saturday. Following that, he will make his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling on the "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite on October 10th against Luchasaurus.

