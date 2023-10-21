WWE Hall of Famer's son departs AEW

Another AEW star has seemingly departed the promotion, after he could not be seen anymore on their official website's roster page. The star in question is Brock Anderson, the son of WWE Hall of Famer, Arn Anderson.

One of the last few times Brock was seen in AEW was back in June, when he got involved in the feud between Wardlow and Christian Cage. At the time, his father was managing Wardlow. To send a message to their opponents, Cage and Luchasaurus brutally attacked Brock backstage. He was next seen in August, when he and his father briefly returned to confront Luchasaurus, the man who attacked him.

Similar to the cases of Jade Cargill, Brian Pillman Jr., and Sonny Kiss, to name a few, they were first removed from the roster page. Then, shortly after, confirmation came from the stars about their departure. As of now, Brock Anderson has not confirmed his departure from the company, but this probably seems to be the direction it is heading towards.

What is the status of AEW manager Arn Anderson following his son's possible departure from the promotion?

Following speculation that his son has departed AEW, one would ask what his father's status with the promotion would be. Arn Anderson was last seen alongside his son, when they confronted TNT Champion Luchasaurus, following the brutal attack they received from him a few months prior.

They were unsuccessful in their challenge, and the WWE Hall of Famer has not been seen since then.

Back in August, on his ARN Network podcast, Arn was asked whether he was interested in being a "road agent" for AEW. He dismissed the idea, saying he wanted to keep his role with them more casual. He talked about the various commitments he would have to have, should he take the role, and mentioned that he was fine having a "consultant" role for the competitors, should they need his insights.

"I'm just not sure I want to step back into that role on a permanent basis. There are meetings that nobody sees that you have to be at, time-consuming things you have to be at. I had 19 hard years, and prior to that, I had all those WCW years that I was an agent, coach, producer. I just want to enjoy whatever time I have left in the business, sit back and watch it as a fan, and if I can offer some information that'll help a guy get better, I'm glad to do it, you don't even have to pay me extra for it. An information source." [H/T Fightful]

It seems that Arn Anderson may continue to only make sporadic appearances on AEW moving forward, while his son may be looking for the next big thing for him following his supposed departure.

