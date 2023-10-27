AEW star Chris Jericho may be one of the top names in the promotion. However, he and other stars like Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega all lost out to a WWE Hall of Famer in an interesting milestone.

All Elite Wrestling has come under fire from many critics for their overutilization of veterans, especially those who come from WWE. However, Jeff Jarrett's addition has largely been praised in recent months, and it seems like he's taken the roster by storm.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer went over the numbers that put Jeff Jarrett ahead of all these major stars:

"Scott E. Wrestling noted in a tweet that Jeff Jarrett has more AEW matches this year than Kenny Omega (21), Bryan Danielson (19), Konosuke Takeshita (23), Jay White (19), Adam Page (20), MJF (19), Christian Cage (9), Eddie Kingston (15), Chris Jericho (23), Hikaru Shida (23), Britt Baker (22), Riho (8) and Matt Jackson (24), and the same as Nick Jackson."

Expand Tweet

"Seven of Jarrett’s 25 matches have been title matches. The most notable thing is we’re 11 months into the year and the number of matches all these specific names have had. White did come a few months into the year and Danielson has had time off with injuries, but still."

Dave Meltzer notably criticized All Elite Wrestling this week after the promotion again brought Rob Van Dam in. According to the veteran, the show had too many stars over 50.

Missed out on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

According to Chris Jericho, leaving WWE for AEW was one of the biggest risks of his life

The Ocho has had quite an interesting career; however, his stint in WWE is where he established himself as a main-event star. In a recent interview on The Allison Hagendorf Show, Chris Jericho expressed the difficulties of jumping from one promotion to the other:

"Probably leaving WWE to go with AEW. We didn't even have TV at the time. Just my boss, Tony Khan, had a lot of passion, and he had the money for it, and we had a roster of guys that I felt could do something. When I got involved, we were able to get on TBS and kind of went from there.’” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Additionally, the star explained that he wanted to make wrestling history by establishing AEW alongside Tony Khan and The Elite. While the state of the promotion can be debated, it's largely believed that history has already been made by now.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.