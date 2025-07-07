WWE made a massive change because of AEW - Reports

A new report has implied that a recent major WWE decision was influenced by an upcoming AEW event. The Stamford-based promotion reportedly wanted to compete with the Jacksonville-based organization.

WWE is set to hold three major shows this weekend and will counter-program AEW All In 2025. After All In: Texas was announced for July 12, Saturday Night's Main Event XL was also confirmed for the same day. Furthermore, NXT The Great American Bash is also set to take place in the afternoon. The following day, Evolution Two will go down in Atlanta.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Evolution was initially supposed to be held on July 5. However, the Stamford-based promotion seemingly moved the premium live event from July 5 to July 13 to compete with the AEW All In: Texas weekend.

Tony Khan on WWE counter-programming AEW All In

WWE is clearly going all out in its battle against AEW, as it will present three major events during the All In weekend. While it has been a topic of discussion in the internet wrestling community for weeks, Tony Khan recently broke his silence on the matter.

In his recent interview with WFAA, Khan said he was unbothered by the sports entertainment juggernaut counter-programming All In and was focused on delivering the best event in Texas.

"Well, I think we're going to put on a great event, and we have to focus on putting on the best event we can with the best wrestlers in the world. So that's a lot of fun. So we're going to have a great show next Saturday afternoon, and we're very focused on what AEW is doing, and AEW fans, and I think that's served us really well."

The All In: Texas card is stacked with some dream matches like Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley. Meanwhile, the Stamford-based promotion is trying to load up Saturday Night's Main Event and NXT The Great American Bash to compete with AEW's biggest event of the year.

