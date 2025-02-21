WWE plans for major free agent canceled; he's now AEW bound - Reports

A top free agent was speculated to join WWE. However, these plans have been canceled, and he's reportedly headed to AEW now.

Josh Alexander has been one of the top stars for the TNA brand over the last couple of years. He initially started out as a tag team wrestler alongside Ethan Page, forming the team known as The North. However, since breaking out from that tag team, Alexander has established himself as one of the top singles stars in the promotion.

During his time with TNA, Josh Alexander won the Impact World Championship twice and the X-Division Championship once. Despite the success he found with TNA, Alexander opted not to re-sign his contract with the brand once it expired. Since then, there has been speculation about whether he would join WWE or AEW.

According to recent reports from Fightful Select, it is still unclear whether Josh Alexander initiated negotiation talks with WWE after his TNA deal came to an end. However, the Stamford-based promotion did have interest in the former Impact World Champion at one point and planned to use him on NXT. Unfortunately, that did not materialize, and it appears he is now bound for All Elite Wrestling.

Dave Meltzer previously reported that Josh Alexander was headed to AEW

Josh Alexander is known for his technical prowess in the ring. When his contract with TNA came to an end, it was no surprise that he attracted attention from two of the biggest promotions in the world, WWE and All Elite Wrestling. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation regarding his future.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently reported that he was either going to join All Elite Wrestling or WWE, but it appeared that he would be joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, as they were the highest bidder for him.

“He was going to go to AEW or WWE, and it looks like AEW. But I do know two things. Number one, he has decided where he was going, and number two, it was to whoever the highest bidder was for him. So, the story is that it's AEW, but I know those were the two key decision points. Providing the best for his family was key. And, you know, somebody offered a better deal than the other, and that's the one he took.”

It will be interesting to see if Josh Alexander will be able to find the same amount of success in All Elite Wrestling as he did in TNA.

