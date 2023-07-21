WWE has plans for NXT to beat AEW Dynamite's numbers; two big points reportedly discussed

The war between AEW and WWE seems to still be in place, and if a recent report is to be believed, the Stamford-based promotion aims to make up for losing the "Wednesday Night Wars."

Twitter discourse about AEW's total viewership numbers is well-known by online fans by now. All Elite Wrestling's numbers have steadily declined over the past year, despite the surge in popularity that they had in 2021, something which WWE has reportedly noticed.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, higher-ups in WWE are aiming to utilize the contract year and the new stars to make NXT beat AEW Dynamite.

"The two points most talked about by different people were that this is a contract year so these gains are coming at a great time for the renewal price, and those in NXT who are definitely pushing for the idea of doing numbers that beat Dynamite."

On the other hand, All Elite Wrestling has also made some moves to take on the Stamford-based promotion. Dave Meltzer also recently weighed in on speculation that Tony Khan plans to add another hour to Dynamite, similar to how WWE RAW is a 3-hour show.

Tony Khan is reportedly doing all he can to prevent three top AEW stars from jumping to WWE

While some fans online are harshly critical of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, the three men are partially responsible for the promotion's existence. With rumors that their contracts are ending soon, it's now believed that Khan is scrambling to lock them down.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that it's too soon to make any predictions, but Tony Khan is making efforts to secure their contracts before November.

"I would not presume anything at all until November, or December. By November, unless they sign before then, obviously Tony’s trying to sign them right now. Unless they sign, I wouldn’t presume anything because there’s a million things that could happen in the next couple of months." [01:04:18 onward]

It remains to be seen if Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will jump to WWE or not, and regardless if fans think they are the best in the promotion or not, their loss could likely negatively affect AEW.

