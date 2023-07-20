Tony Khan is trying his best to prevent three AEW top stars from leaving and possibly going to WWE - Reports

AEW President Tony Khan has one of the biggest rosters in pro wrestling currently, with some of the biggest names. According to reports, Khan is doing everything he can to prevent The Elite from jumping to WWE.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' contracts with AEW will expire sometime this year. Due to this, there's a lot of speculation that they could be WWE bound, especially with CM Punk's prominence after the two parties clashed at All Out 2022.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer cautioned fans not to make any presumptions.

"I would not presume anything at all until November, or December. By November, unless they sign before then, obviously Tony’s trying to sign them right now. Unless they sign, I wouldn’t presume anything because there’s a million things that could happen in the next couple of months." (01:04:18 onward).

Konnan notably speculated on the possibility of Hangman Page being signed by WWE and noted that the star's in-ring ability could allow him to become a major name within the Stamford-based promotion.

Dave Meltzer believes the top AEW stars could have ended up in WWE

Kenny Omega recently broke the internet when reports came out that the star reaffirmed his allegiance to The Young Bucks. Many noted that this seemed to be a hint that they'll stick together outside of AEW and possibly even in WWE.

During the same episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer compared The Elite's conviction to stick together during 2019's ALL IN and noted that this could lead to a WWE jump today.

"But, when they said it in All In, that they’re all going to stick together – which, it was funny because I know people who said that when they [The Elite] said it, they didn’t mean it, but The Young Bucks and Kenny [Omega] meant it. But the point is, that could’ve been WWE. There was no AEW. The hint was that it would’ve been anything but WWE, but the reality is that it could’ve been WWE." (01:03:36 onward).

Only time will tell, but with their current contract situation, it does open the door to the stars leaving the promotion behind. Regardless, as Meltzer points out, any presumptions now would be out of pure speculation, as there are currently no insiders leaking any information.