What did Kenny Omega actually mean by his viral post-show comment? Hidden hint about WWE reportedly disclosed

Kenny Omega recently blazed the internet after some interesting comments were made following this week's AEW Dynamite. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the news and noted how similar this was to The Elite's promo during 2019's All In.

According to reports, Omega yet again professed his allegiance to The Young Bucks, claiming that they won't ever part ways. In light of their AEW contracts ending later this year, many believe this was a hint to the three men leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer recalled The Elite's statements after the original All In and compared it to Kenny Omega's viral post-show comments.

"But, when they said it in All In, that they’re all going to stick together – which, it was funny because I know people who said that when they [The Elite] said it, they didn’t mean it, but The Young Bucks and Kenny [Omega] meant it. But the point is, that could’ve been WWE. There was no AEW. The hint was that it would’ve been anything but WWE, but the reality is that it could’ve been WWE." (01:03:36 onward).

When talking directly about their futures in the industry today, Meltzer also noted that perhaps The Elite could simply be free agents. According to him, this would be the opportune time for the stars to be free agents as a stable.

Kenny Omega recently had some fiery words for those criticizing the finish to his match with Will Ospreay

The Cleaner notably had a blockbuster match against Ospreay during AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II. Unfortunately, the finish of the match resulted in Kenny Omega landing on his head in what many called a botched Tiger Driver.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Omega hit back hard at those criticizing him and compared it to someone telling Mike Tyson how to box.

“Don’t tell me not to wrestle the way I know how to wrestle,” says Omega. “Don’t tell Mike Tyson how to box, and don’t tell Tyson Smith how to wrestle. You aren’t even close to being qualified. Just shut the f**k up.” (H/T: Sports Illustrated)

Omega clearly didn't allow any of his detractors to pull him down, especially taking last night's Blood 'N Guts match into consideration. Only time will tell where he lands up next, but it seems like The Elite won't disband anytime soon.