WWE could sign one of AEW's biggest stars and "do something with him," says Konnan.

Konnan is convinced that former AEW World Champion Hangman Page would thrive in WWE.

The 31-year-old has been one of the Jacksonville-based promotion's most beloved stars in recent years. With sharp in-ring acumen and mic skills, The Cowboy of AEW has never felt out of place against opponents of significantly high stature.

WWE has always been phenomenal at identifying high-caliber talent and grooming stars for better presentation. Time and again, the global juggernaut has brought out the best in stars and taken them to whole new levels.

Fans have often wondered how Hangman Page would fare in the Stamford-based promotion. Wrestling veteran Konnan recently aired his two cents on the matter.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the WCW veteran opined that the AEW star is the complete package.

"Yeah, the butterfly jeans wasn't happening and the other he was wearing, I don't know, some other stuff that I was like 'What's going? Flowers or something?'. I don't know no cowboys that dress like that but the guy is over, he does wrestle good, he is very athletic and he can cut a promo. I think they (WWE) could do something with him. I'm not saying he's a top guy but I think they could do something with him," said Konnan.

Former WWE Champion reflects on his intense bout with Hangman Page

Hangman Page's real-life heat with CM Punk is amongst the most heavily discussed topics in AEW history. The conflict eventually escalated into the infamous backstage brawl between the former WWE Superstar and The Elite after All Out 2022.

Many believe that Page fired the first shot with his shoot promo on the former UFC fighter. The two men collided for the AEW World Title, where things turned took an ugly turn.

Speaking to ESPN, CM Punk revealed that Hangman Page stiffed on him during their clash.

"And I proceed to have what I think is a garbage match because I'm trying to protect myself on stuff instead of actually just working and trying to put on the best performance I can," Punk said. "I'm keeping an eye out. He chopped me in the mouth one time, and I'm just like, 'OK, did you do that on purpose?' You chip my tooth, and I'm like, 'All right, should I give him a receipt?" said Punk.

Recent reports have suggested that Hangman Page is in contract extension talks with AEW. It remains to be seen whether Triple H pitches a lucrative offer for the talented wrestler.

