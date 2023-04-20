Top AEW star reportedly enters contract negotiations

Reports have emerged that AEW has entered negotiations to extend another major star's contract. The company recently locked down Brian Cage, FTR, and is now in talks to keep former world champion, Hangman Page.

Hangman Page signed with the company in 2019 as a co-founding roster member alongside The Elite and Cody Rhodes. Unlike his stablemates at the time, he was not hired as an Executive Vice President. He has since cemented his place as one of the faces of the company and a former AEW World Champion in his own right.

Fightful Select earlier reported that Hangman and AEW had begun working towards a potential new contract. The report indicated that negotiations were said to have started fairly recently, and there doesn't appear to be much of a timetable for when the deal could get done.

It was further noted that Page shares the same representation as the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. They're also currently in negotiations regarding extending their deals with the company.

Konnan recently divulged that Omega was in negotiations with WWE when he had attempted to book 'The Cleaner' for AAA.

The Elite are reportedly unkeen on working with CM Punk if he returns to AEW

deserves whatever possible bad that comes out of that. Honestly, IF the rumor is true, that CM Punk will be confined to the Saturday show, to keep The Elite & whoever away from each other, INSTEAD of addressing the issue so that they can even be in the same building Tony Khan deserves whatever possible bad that comes out of that. Honestly, IF the rumor is true, that CM Punk will be confined to the Saturday show, to keep The Elite & whoever away from each other, INSTEAD of addressing the issue so that they can even be in the same building Tony Khan deserves whatever possible bad that comes out of that. https://t.co/9bRpOSoUVN

All Elite Wrestling is due for a crucial period if recent reports are to be believed. Not only is Tony Khan entering talks with Omega, Hangman, and the Bucks for new contracts.

But there is also a belief that the promotion is adding another weekly TV program to their schedule. Furthermore, CM Punk is expected to be making his return on either the inaugural episode or Rampage that week.

However, fans shouldn't hold their breath if they expect to see The Elite and Punk feud on TV should he finally return. The trio is reportedly unkeen on the idea of working with Punk after their altercation.

