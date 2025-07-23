WWE reaches out to ex-AEW star with a shocking offer - Reports

WWE has reportedly expressed its interest in a particular former AEW star. The promotion has seemingly made an interesting proposal as well, offering her a unique role should she join the company.Leyla Hirsch spent roughly four years with the Jacksonville-based promotion. She spent half of this in ROH, as she wanted to focus her efforts and build storylines in the sister company. Hirsch's departure occurred earlier this year, as her contract with AEW/ROH was not renewed.Fightful Select has reported that the 'Legit' star was given an offer from WWE. However, this was not for a role as an in-ring competitor. They reportedly contacted her last month about a tryout for a referee position. This is a unique case, as it has been more common for a person starting as a referee to suddenly shift to being a competitor. It remains to be seen whether she has accepted this.Leyla Hirsch revealed last-minute scrapped plans in AEWThe former AEW star spoke about plans for a major match for her that were suddenly scrapped a week before the show.During her appearance in the Soul Sessions podcast back in April, Leyla Hirsch revealed that during her feud with Red Velvet, they had pitched for their match to be at Full Gear 2024 in her hometown. They were seemingly given the go-signal, but a week before the event, this was suddenly scrapped.The two ended up clashing for the ROH Women's TV Championship a month later at ROH Final Battle.&quot;‘Is it going to happen? We’re going to do this?’ ‘Yup.’ Long story short, I think the pay-per-view was Full Gear, it was going to be in New Jersey, my hometown, and one of the ideas was that we would wrestle. I was supposed to wrestle with her on that show. It was a go and I was going to have so many people come. One week before, I found out it wasn’t happening. That broke me.&quot; Hirsch also spoke about the lack of communication between her and AEW, as this was also the case before her departure. She was given late notice that she would no longer be re-signed to the company. However, she does not hold any ill will or regrets with her time with the company.Currently, Layla competes on the independent circuit. It remains to be seen whether she'll take up WWE's offer or search for another path for her career.