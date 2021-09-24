WWE had a major interest in signing AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker - Reports

A recent report has shed light on WWE being keen to offer a contract to AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker.

As per the report by Fightful Select, WWE expected that her AEW deal would be expiring by the end of 2021. This was when Vince McMahon's promotion hoped to offer Baker a contract with the company.

The report also suggested that WWE's interest in Britt Baker came at a time when they had assumed Adam Cole's contract was expiring in late 2021. However, this wasn't the case as Cole's deal ended much earlier, and he left the promotion to join his real-life girlfriend, Baker, in AEW.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. @RealBrittBaker



Like it or not, the AEW history books are constantly being written using 3 familiar letters.



D👇🏻M👇🏻D👇🏻 Another main event… #ANDSTILL Like it or not, the AEW history books are constantly being written using 3 familiar letters.D👇🏻M👇🏻D👇🏻 Another main event… #ANDSTILL



Like it or not, the AEW history books are constantly being written using 3 familiar letters.



D👇🏻M👇🏻D👇🏻 https://t.co/Nb4Eyvv5Ux

The possibility of Baker joining WWE or the company contacting her was all but ruled out when she announced her contract extension with AEW earlier this month. It doesn't come as a surprise that WWE seemed interested in signing her, given how much she has grown as a performer over the last year.

Though Baker would likely have thrived in WWE, signing an extension with AEW ensures that she will be a core part of the company's women's division for years to come.

Britt Baker recently defended her AEW Women's Championship against Ruby Soho

Britt Baker recently put her AEW Women's Championship on the line against recent-signee Ruby Soho at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. The two performers headlined the New York show in front of the company's biggest crowd yet.

While the match did have some trivial issues, it was a terrific contest overall that expectedly ended with Baker retaining her championship. A recent report suggested that Thunder Rosa could be next in line for a shot at the gold.

Judging by their previous bouts, Baker and Rosa's upcoming clash could very well turn out to be the best women's match in AEW history.

Also Read

Do you think Britt Baker could have fit well in WWE's women's division? Did she make the right decision by signing an extension with AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

There's a new community for AEW fans to come together. Find the link here. Stay elite forever!

Edited by Kartik Arry