WWE reportedly “haven’t reached out” to former World Heavyweight Champion amid current contract status

A recent report revealed that WWE has not yet reached out to a former World Heavyweight Champion whose current AEW contract is reportedly up. The star recently revealed his contract status.

The former World Heavyweight Champion in question is Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon recently won the AEW World Title in the main event of All In last Sunday. He is also a former multi-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Danielson recently revealed that his AEW contract expired at the beginning of August 2024. Some fans were expecting him to return to the Triple H-led promotion in the near future given his contract status.

Speaking on Fightful Select's Backstage Report Podcast, Sean Ross Sapp reported that the Stamford-based promotion has not yet reached out to Danielson despite his contract being up:

“Those I have spoken to in WWE said that even though he’s not under contract, they haven’t reached out, and it’s not a lack of interest or anything. But they said he’s widely loved within their company, and they respect his contributions to wrestling. It was kept quiet, and I didn’t get a lot of answers on that.” [H/T Ringside News]

Bryan Danielson on when he would return to WWE

During his interview on Gorilla Position recently, Bryan Danielson opened up on the potential scenario that would be perfect for him to return to the WWE. Danielson stated the following:

"I mean, I would never say never, but if I would, it would have to be in a case where I felt like going there was better for the industry. So for example, imagine in ten years, all of a sudden something happened to their creative process and they are just horrible, and AEW has completely taken over and it's become a one-sided business on the other side - yeah, then maybe I would consider it."

Only time will tell if fans will ever see Bryan Danielson back in the Stamford-based promotion.

Do you want to see Danielson back in the biggest wrestling promotion? Sound off using the discuss button.

