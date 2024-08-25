WWE reportedly not interested in bringing back former World Heavyweight Champion

A new report has surfaced regarding the status of a certain multi-time WWE Champion and whether the company is interested in bringing him back. The name being discussed is Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon is heading into what could be his retirement match at All In against Swerve Strickland. It will be a title vs. career bout. Danielson's contract with AEW also came to an end a few weeks ago, but he has still been working for the promotion and will do so until All In.

According to the latest report from Fightful Select, Bryan Danielson has not been saying his goodbyes as the belief is that he'll remain in AEW in some capacity after his in-ring retirement. It was also mentioned that Danielson may only return to WWE should this be something that was needed across the industry.

No one from the Triple H-led promotion has reportedly reached out to him, but he has a great reputation over there.

The multi-time WWE Champion has only been cleared for a few more matches

Bryan Danielson recently revealed that he will likely need neck surgery following the end of his full-time in-ring career.

According to the same report from Fightful Select, Danielson has only been cleared for a few matches as the promotion wanted him to compete at All In. He was allowed to compete against Jeff Jarrett last month. This also explains why he was not booked in any way at Blood and Guts 2024.

The multi-time WWE Champion has been working despite not being under a contract. It remains to be seen how this will be settled following the conclusion of the pay-per-view.

Tony Khan has been vocal about wanting Danielson to remain with the company for as long as he can. He can be given a backstage role or allowed to make sporadic appearances following his retirement.

