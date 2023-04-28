WWE reportedly had "no plans" to bring back 4-time champion 

A recent report has claimed that bringing an ex-WWE superstar to action was never on the cards.

The superstar in question is Roderick Strong. The 39-year-old talent recently made waves in the pro-wrestling community after debuting in AEW. Strong appeared in a segment involving Adam Cole, lending a helping hand to save him from an ambush by the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The debut shocked fans for a simple reason. His release from the Stamford-based promotion was not publicized despite his being absent from action. Given the circumstances, his signing announcement reportedly also caught the WWE locker room off-guard.

According to another report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE apparently had no plans to bring Roderick back to action after he had fully recovered from an ankle injury. The report also claimed that the 4-time NXT champion had asked for his release but was declined.

Bully Ray was not pleased with how the ex-WWE superstar's debut was booked

While Roderick Strong's debut certainly received a pop from the AEW audience, Bully Ray believes the angle could have been executed much better.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, the wrestling veteran explained how he would have booked the debut:

“I don’t know why Adam Cole/creative thought it was a good idea for Adam Cole to wait until three-quarters of the way into the show to hit the ring. Say anything, be seen. I think what I would have done is I would have done Bandido’s music and entrance, I would have done Orange Cassidy’s music and entrance, and then before the bell even rang, I would have sent Adam Cole out there." [3:02-3:38]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Roderick Strong in AEW.

