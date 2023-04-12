WWE had "some interest" in signing 39-year-old AEW star - Reports

It has been reported that an AEW star has put rumors to rest by signing a new deal with the promotion. There were previous speculations that Brian Cage was unhappy with the company and was considering a move to WWE.

However, the latest report suggests that Cage has decided to stay with AEW. The Machine made his debut for All Elite Wrestling in 2020, but his talents were not utilized to their fullest potential during his tenure.

According to a report from Fightful Select, several top talents in AEW advocated for Brian Cage to re-sign, and the promotion made a concentrated effort to finalize the deal in the last couple of weeks. However, there were also top talents in WWE who expressed interest in him, and the company itself had interest in signing him.

Despite interest from WWE, Cage ultimately decided to stay with the Jacksonville-based promotion. The company made him an attractive offer and he worked with an agent throughout the process. The deal was reportedly finalized in the last couple of weeks, just as creative was starting his program with Swerve Strickland.

Overall, AEW seems to have made a concerted effort to keep Brian Cage happy and retain him.

Tony Khan addresses AEW star's Brian Cage future amid WWE Interest

Tony Khan has spoken out on rumors surrounding Brian Cage's future amid reports of WWE's interest in him.

Speaking at the Supercard of Honor post-show media scrum, Khan expressed his admiration for Cage and The Embassy, and expressed a desire for The Swolverine to remain with his promotion for a long time.

"I really like Brian Cage. I think The Embassy are great champions, and Brian Cage has been a great wrestler in both AEW and Ring of Honor and is a great champion now in Ring of Honor. So I really like Brian. I would definitely like Brian to stay for a long time, and he did a great job tonight in the match, and he picked up a pin," said Khan [H/T WrestlingNewsSource]

Cage recently defended his ROH Trios title at the Supercard of Honor event, leading fans to believe that he would be staying with Tony Khan's promotion before news broke of his new deal.

