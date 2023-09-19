WWE staff reportedly not ruling out controversial legend's return after 9-year absence

CM Punk has been rumored to be on his way to WWE following his release from AEW. Recent reports suggest that the promotion's staff isn't ruling out a move for the former world champion.

Punk got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In last month. Punk's AEW career has been riddled with controversies since his brawl with The Elite last year. However, his bust-up with Perry seems to have been the straw that broke the camel's back, as his contract was terminated. Since then, rumors have been rife that the multi-time world champion could be heading to WWE, with multiple reports stating the same.

According to Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling, nobody in WWE has ruled out the possibility of Punk returning to the company he left nine years ago. Another source also claimed that there is no buzz around Punk this time around as there was with Cody Rhodes in 2022.

He also noted that while there could be interest from WWE's side, timing is key and that right now, there is no need for them to have a big-name signing.

Supposed WWE target CM Punk makes first appearance since AEW firing

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has been quiet ever since he got fired by Tony Khan. However, he made his first appearance in front of the cameras as the co-host of Cage Fury Fighting Championship alongside host John Morgan.

Morgan was unable to contain his excitement about sharing the screen with CM Punk.

“It is time for CFFC 125. My name is John Morgan and with me tonight, once again. Look who I ran into backstage. He is back, might I add, with cause, CM Punk.”

Punk appeared to be in good spirits despite what happened a few weeks ago. It will be interesting to see if and when Punk does break his silence, as his fans are waiting with bated breath to see what he has to say.

