Backstage WWE reaction to CM Punk being fired by AEW - Reports

There has been an update on the backstage reaction in WWE after CM Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling.

CM Punk returned after 7 long years away from professional wrestling on August 20, 2021. He made his AEW debut on the 2nd edition of Rampage, and the company sold out the United Center based on just the rumor that he would be returning.

However, at the same venue this past Saturday night, Tony Khan announced to the Chicago crowd that he had to terminate Punk's contract following another backstage incident. The Second City Saint reportedly had an altercation with Jack Perry moments before the main show of All In began at Wembley Stadium and it ultimately led to his dismissal from the promotion.

According to PW Insider Elite (via Ringside News), there were several top WWE stars against Punk returning to the company immediately after his termination from All Elite Wrestling. Punk's termination from AEW was announced a few hours before WWE Payback and there was a ton of discussion about him backstage.

While some talents were against the idea, one top star was for bringing Punk in for the "chance to make big money". However, the report added that it wouldn't be their call to bring Punk back to the company.

Former WWE star Mark Henry believes the loss of CM Punk will hurt AEW

WWE legend Mark Henry recently discussed CM Punk's firing and claimed that it is going to hurt All Elite Wrestling financially.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that the Chicago Bulls got worse when Dennis Rodman left. Henry added that CM Punk's dismissal will cause a ripple effect in terms of live attendance and merchandise money coming in. The 52-year-old currently works for AEW in a backstage role.

"When [Dennis] Rodman left, the team got worse. When he left Chicago, they got worse. San Antonio, they got worse. Detroit got worse when he left because he was a defensive stalwart. ‘I’m gonna go against your best player, and I’m going to make his life miserable. It’s going to affect his offense.’ As far as Punk is concerned, it’s not the offense affected, it’s the money, the gates, the live events, the brass tacks dealing with licensing products and merchandise money coming in. Money is going to be affected. Still, everything is solved now. The problem is gone, and there should be peace and prosperity in life." [H/T:Wrestling Headlines]

CM Punk will go down as one of the most controversial figures in the history of professional wrestling. It will be interesting to see what is next for the 44-year-old after his tumultuous run in All Elite Wrestling.

