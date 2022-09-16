Current WWE Superstar reportedly breaks silence on whether AEW's The Young Bucks put out "feelers" through them

A WWE Superstar has reportedly broken their silence regarding rumors that The Young Bucks were sending out "feelers" to AEW's competition. The speculation indicated that the duo wanted information just in case they wanted to jump ship when their contracts expire.

Matt and Nick Jackson are currently suspended from AEW following their backstage altercation with CM Punk following the All Out post-show media scrum. At the press conference, Punk made comments that angered The Bucks so much that they were willing to leave the company that they helped build. Rumors started circulating that the Jacksons could follow in the footsteps of Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that The Young Bucks had spoken to someone in WWE. However, the person they spoke to had stated that there was no mention of Matt and Nick jumping ship.

“The person who they talked to – and they did talk to somebody, and probably have talked to this person many times – but the person in question has also said that there was no mention of them asking to talk to management, or anything of the sort. That was not even in the discussion.” said Dave Meltzer (H/T WrestleTalk)

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were stripped of their AEW Trios Championships

The final of the AEW Trios Championship tournament was meant to be a crowning moment for The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. They became the inaugural champions by defeating Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order.

However, due to their altercation with Punk and Ace Steel, Omega and The Bucks had their belts taken off of them, leaving them vacant following the pay-per-view.

Since then, new champions have been crowned in the form of Death Triangle, who defeated Orange Cassidy and Best Friends on the September 7th edition of AEW Dynamite.

PAC made history in the process as he became the first man in AEW history to become a double-champion, as he is already the current All-Atlantic Champion.

