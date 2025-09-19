  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE uses a shocking name for Tony Khan backstage - Reports

WWE uses a shocking name for Tony Khan backstage - Reports

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 19, 2025 15:23 GMT
Triple H and Tony Khan
Triple H and Tony Khan [Image via WWE.com & AEW's X]

Tony Khan and his AEW have been one of the prime competitors for WWE in the past few years. The AEW President often becomes a point of discussion among the fans for his announcement and booking style. But what is interesting is that he is also a point of discussion backstage in the Triple H-led WWE creative.

Ad

It is a well-known fact that WWE often gives code names to everything while working backstage. But recently, it was revealed that the Stamford-based promotion has given a code name to its competitor, Tony Khan, as well. A recent report revealed that the Triple H-led creative team likes to call the AEW President "Snowman" backstage.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE uses the term "snowman" to talk about Khan backstage. It is an insider term that is only used by some of the major names involved with the programming.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This report has been generating a lot of buzz among the fans as it suggests that there are discussions among the WWE staff about Tony Khan as of late. With that said, the professional wrestling industry is moving towards the Wrestlepalooza and All Out weekend war. It will be interesting to see who will get the better of this head-to-head battle.

Tony Khan comments on counter-programming WWE's WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia

WWE is set to host one of its biggest WrestleMania events of all time in Saudi Arabia in 2027. It will be the company's first-ever Mania show outside of the USA and Canada. Therefore, it has left the fans divided on the Stamford-based promotion's decision. However, for AEW, it leaves an opportunity to take the April slot and do a big show in the USA against WWE.

Ad

Speaking on a recent media call to promote the 2025 All Out PPV, Khan said that they are planning to host a huge event in the Spring of 2027. He believes that the initial few months of 2027 will be a glorious time for All Elite Wrestling.

“I have a lot of interest in it. I can promise we’re going to run a huge event in the spring of 2027. I think spring 2027 is going to be a great time for AEW.” he said [H/T: SEScoops]

The AEW President did not officially confirm which event they are planning to produce in the Spring of 2027. He hinted that they might be planning to move Revolution to that time as a big event for the company.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications