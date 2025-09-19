WWE uses a shocking name for Tony Khan backstage - Reports

Tony Khan and his AEW have been one of the prime competitors for WWE in the past few years. The AEW President often becomes a point of discussion among the fans for his announcement and booking style. But what is interesting is that he is also a point of discussion backstage in the Triple H-led WWE creative.It is a well-known fact that WWE often gives code names to everything while working backstage. But recently, it was revealed that the Stamford-based promotion has given a code name to its competitor, Tony Khan, as well. A recent report revealed that the Triple H-led creative team likes to call the AEW President &quot;Snowman&quot; backstage.According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE uses the term &quot;snowman&quot; to talk about Khan backstage. It is an insider term that is only used by some of the major names involved with the programming.This report has been generating a lot of buzz among the fans as it suggests that there are discussions among the WWE staff about Tony Khan as of late. With that said, the professional wrestling industry is moving towards the Wrestlepalooza and All Out weekend war. It will be interesting to see who will get the better of this head-to-head battle.Tony Khan comments on counter-programming WWE's WrestleMania in Saudi ArabiaWWE is set to host one of its biggest WrestleMania events of all time in Saudi Arabia in 2027. It will be the company's first-ever Mania show outside of the USA and Canada. Therefore, it has left the fans divided on the Stamford-based promotion's decision. However, for AEW, it leaves an opportunity to take the April slot and do a big show in the USA against WWE.Speaking on a recent media call to promote the 2025 All Out PPV, Khan said that they are planning to host a huge event in the Spring of 2027. He believes that the initial few months of 2027 will be a glorious time for All Elite Wrestling.“I have a lot of interest in it. I can promise we’re going to run a huge event in the spring of 2027. I think spring 2027 is going to be a great time for AEW.” he said [H/T: SEScoops]The AEW President did not officially confirm which event they are planning to produce in the Spring of 2027. He hinted that they might be planning to move Revolution to that time as a big event for the company.