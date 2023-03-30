WWE veteran "legitimately hurt" - Reports

A WWE Attitude Era veteran reportedly suffered a legitimate injury on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite.

Don Callis appeared in a backstage segment to apologize to Hangman Page for the confusion surrounding his fall on last week's show. However, before the two men could resolve their differences, Blackpool Combat Club laid down a beatdown on Page and Callis.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Don Callis was "legitimately hurt" during the recent segment on Dynamite. The veteran reportedly suffered the injury as he "struck his head while going down" after getting punched by The Purveyor of Violence.

Callis was "legitimately busted open" following the incident and was checked out backstage as he was "absolutely dinged up."

Jim Ross opened up on what led to Don Callis' WWE departure

While speaking on a recent edition of the Grilling JR podcast, WWE legend Jim Ross revealed that Callis "rubbed some people the wrong way" during his time in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

He further added that Vince McMahon grew tired of hearing how smart Don Callis was and eventually released the current AEW personality.

"In a nutshell, he rubbed some people the wrong way, and I'm sure if you talk to him he'd tell you the same thing," Ross said before addressing which higher-ups he upset. "I think Vince. He might have rubbed some of the underlings the wrong way because he was generally smarter than them, but I think it got back to Vince. Vince got tired of hearing about it, so see you later." [1:05:14 – 1:05:37]

While Don Callis wasn't involved in the main event storylines in WWE, his alliance with Kenny Omega in All Elite Wrestling has seen him play a significant role during The Cleaner's world title run.

Do you think Callis will be written out of the Elite-Blackpool Combat Club storyline after his injury? Let us know in the comments section below.

