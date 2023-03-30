AEW Dynamite Results: 5-time WWE World Champion returns, Blackpool Combat Club causes havoc, Adam Cole wrestles after 9 months

Welcome to this week's AEW Dynamite Results. The show featured six matches, including two title bouts.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Jack Perry vs. Matt Hardy on AEW Dynamite

Both stars shook hands to start off. They then squared off in the middle of the ring before Matt Hardy overpowered Jack Perry. After exchanging holds, Perry took down Hardy with a dropkick. He then went for a dive on the outside, but the WWE legend hit a Side Effect instead.

Ethan Page sent Jack Perry over the barricade to give Matt Hardy the advantage. Perry came with right hand strikes before the two stars fought on the apron. Hardy slammed Perry's head on the turnbuckles and then followed it up with a powerbomb. He got a two-count after whiplashing Perry's face into the ropes.

Matt Hardy was in complete control at this stage of the match. Jack Perry came back with a huge clothesline and followed it up with a dropkick. A distraction from Page stopped Jungle Boy's momentum and Hardy hit a superplex. Hook came down to the ring and fought against Ethan Page.

Towards the end of the match, Jack Perry hit a flat liner to take Matt Hardy down. He then hit a shot to the back of Hardy's neck with the help of the ropes to get the pinfall victory.

Result: Jack Perry def. Matt Hardy on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, MJF came down to the ring and said that he didn't appreciate Jungle Boy interrupting his Re-Bar Mitzvah. He then spoke about how easy his life has been after the duo's match at Double or Nothing 2020, while Jack Perry has struggled and clawed his way for everything.

MJF said that Jungle Boy could have been great, but he decided to be a good guy instead. Perry retaliated by saying that he wished he could have been like MJF, who lies and cheats his way to the top.

MJF berated Jack Perry before bringing up his real-life relationship with Anna Jay A.S. Jungle Boy had heard enough and he unloaded on the champion as The Devil retreated from the ring to end the segment.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys on AEW Dynamite

The Blackpool Combat Club members attacked Dalton Castle and The Boys as they were making their entrance. Claudio Castagnoli and fought one of The Boys fought inside the ring. He hit an uppercut and slammed his opponent from the middle rope.

The Swiss Superman overpowered his opponent, while Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta decimated their opponents at ringside. Castagnoli hit a powerbomb to get the victory for Blackpool Combat Club.

Result: Blackpool Combat Club def. Dalton Castle and The Boys on AEW Dynamite

Grade: N/A

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jeff Cobb on AEW Dynamite - IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Match

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring before Jeff Cobb overpowered Kenny Omega. The latter looked to take down Cobb but failed to do so. After a back-and-forth, Omega hit a hurricanrana and followed it with a dive on the outside.

Kenny Omega looked to slam Cobb, but the latter overpowered him and followed it up with the brainbuster. He then stood on Omega's back before the action spilled to the outside. The two exchanged chops and strikes before Cobb slammed Omega on the steel ring post.

Jeff Cobb then slammed Kenny Omega on the barricades at the ringside area. Cobb targeted The Cleaner's injured midsection area as the latter looked to make a comeback with chops. The NJPW star retaliated by applying a bear hug on Omega.

The IWGP US Heavyweight Champion got a two-count after dropping Cobb face-first on the mat. The latter stopped Omega's momentum and hit a splash in the corner. The Elite member got a close two-count with a knee strike on Jeff Cobb. Omega then hit a couple of Dragon suplexes and followed it up with a knee to the jaw.

However, Cobb took down Omega with a vicious lariat. Jeff Cobb hit a right hand to Kenny Omega's injured area and hit a delayed vertical suplex from the middle rope. He got a two-count and followed it up with a moonsault press for another two-count. Cobb then hit the V-Trigger on Omega and looked to hit the One-Winged Angel.

After a back-and-forth, Omega hit the V-Trigger on Cobb and followed it up with a One-Winged Angel to pick up the victory.

Result: Kenny Omega def. Jeff Cobb on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, the Blackpool Combat Club members surrounded the ring and looked to attack Kenny Omega. However, Bryan Danielson returned and stopped them. That proved to be a ruse as when Omega showed his back to Danielson, The American Dragon hit a busaiku knee.

He then applied the Labelle Lock as Blackpool Combat Club stood tall to end the segment on AEW Dynamite.

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. The Butcher on Dynamite - AEW International Championship Match

The Butcher and The Blade attacked Orange Cassidy before the bell even ran. The referee ejected The Blade from ringside. Cassidy looked to hit the Orange Punch, but The Butcher overpowered the champion.

He then sent Orange Cassidy to the corner, but Cassidy retaliated with a crossbody. However, The Butcher retaliated with a big boot before slamming him at the barricades. After a brief period of dominance from The Butcher, Orange Cassidy rolled out and hit the Stundog Millionaire.

Towards the end of the match, Cassidy hit a couple of DDTs, but The Blade came out to make the save for The Butcher. Best Friends ran down to take him out and Orange Cassidy capitalized with the Beach Break to retain his title on AEW Dynamite.

Result: Orange Cassidy def. The Butcher on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho on AEW Dynamite

Ruby Soho walked out of the ring and took advice from her teammates. Willow Nightingale shoved Soho into the corner before the latter retaliated with a slap. Willow hit a slam and followed it up with a crossbody for a two-count.

Willow Nightingale then hit a series of bodyslams and unloaded with right hand strikes. Ruby Soho begged for forgiveness, but that proved to be a ruse and she slammed Willow onto the ropes. Saraya and Toni Storm got a few cheap shots behind the referee's back on Willow.

Ruby Soho was in complete control and she hit a few vicious chops. Willow Nightingale retaliated with chops of her own, but Soho got a cheap shot to the eyes. The two stars exchanged strikes before the Outcast member took her opponent down by pulling her hair.

Saraya looked for another cheap shot, but Willow slammed her head on the turnbuckle. She then hit the spinebuster for a two-count. Willow Nightingale got Ruby Soho up on her shoulders and hit the Death Valley Driver for another two-count. Soho recovered and hit two No Futures, but failed to get the three-count.

Towards the end of the match, Willow looked to hit the Doctor Bomb, but Ruby Soho rolled her up after assists from Toni Storm and Saraya.

Result: Ruby Soho def. Willow Nightingale on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, The Outcasts looked to do damage to Willow by wrapping steel around her ankle. But Skye Blue and Riho came out to make the save.

The heels took the duo down before Jamie Hayter returned and chased The Outcasts away.

Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia on AEW Dynamite

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring to start things off. Daniel Garcia took Adam Cole down and talked down his opponent. The two stars had a brief back-and-forth before Garcia hit a piledriver.

The JAS member looked to hit another piledriver, this time on the outside, but Cole hit a back body drop and entered the ring. However, Daniel Garcia continued to have the upperhand in the match. Cole recovered and got some momentum with a big boot.

He then dropped Garcia on the knees to get a two-count. The Pananma City Playboy missed an enziguiri and Daniel Garcia took advantage by hitting a German suplex. Cole hit a kick to get another two-count on Garcia. The JAS member retaliated with forearm strikes on the former WWE star's neck.

He then applied the Dragon Tamer as Adam Cole somehow reached the bottom rope. Garcia hit another piledriver and got a two-count on Cole. The latter retaliated with a kick and followed it with the Panama Sunrise. He then hit the Boom Boom to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Adam Cole def. Daniel Garcia on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Britt Baker came down to the ring and embraced Adam Cole. The Panama City Playboy celebrated his win, but Chris Jericho walked down towards the squared circle and retreated backstage with Daniel Garcia.

Chris Jericho teased a potential feud with Adam Cole to end this week's edition of the Wednesday night show.

