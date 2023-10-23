Yet another AEW star injured - Reports

An AEW star is reportedly out of action with an injury. The star in question is none other than Serpentico.

On October 7, during the Ring of Honor television tapings, Serpentico wrestled his last match against Eddie Kingston. Since then, the 39-year-old has not been seen in action in Tony Khan's promotion, whether it be AEW or ROH.

However, it turns out that the loss was not the only setback for the AEW star. According to PWInsider, Serpentico is currently dealing with an injury, and he was spotted backstage at last night's Collision with his arm in a sling.

It is unclear how Serpentico sustained the injury, and the severity of his condition remains unknown. However, it appears that he will be out of action for some time.

Serpentico isn't the only one who has recently suffered an injury in All Elite Wrestling. Top star Jon Moxley also suffered a concussion at the Grand Slam during his match against Rey Fenix, in which he lost his AEW International Championship.

However, last night at Collision, Moxley made his return and came to the aid of the Blackpool Combat Club and FTR against the House of Black, Ricky Starks, and Big Bill to close the show.

Serpentico talks about how AEW President Tony Khan became interested in him

Serpentico made his debut as Jon Cruz in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking in an interview, he revealed that Tony Khan wasn't initially aware that Jon Cruz and Serpentico were the same person.

“Tony stopped me and told me, ‘Hey, the match with Darby is one that sold me on you,’ because he had no idea that Jon Cruz and Serpentico were the same person. The match was over and then because we have no fans, we go on break and we walk back to the tunnels, and he met me halfway. He’s like, ‘I had no idea that was you,'" said Serpentico. (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Serpentico also holds a unique record as the only wrestler in Tony Khan's promotion with 100 losses.

What are your thoughts on last night's episode of Collision? Sound off in the comments section below.