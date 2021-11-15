Update on AEW's locker room morale following the success of Full Gear 2021: Reports

A recent report has shed light on AEW's locker room morale being "very high" following Full Gear 2021.

The November 13 pay-per-view was a smashing success, with little to no significant drawbacks. Apart from the critical consensus being positive across the board, fans have also praised Full Gear 2021 for living up to the hype.

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men's podcast provided an update about how the AEW personnel are feeling now that the pay-per-view is behind them. He noted that someone from AEW told him about the positive atmosphere backstage.

Furthermore, it's also believed that the "investment" AEW made in developing homegrown stars is finally paying "rich dividends." Here's what Zarian said in his podcast following Full Gear 2021:

"Spoke to someone within AEW last night regarding the PPV. Morale is very high with the locker room. The investment AEW has made in its future stars is paying dividends."

It's worth noting that newly-crowned AEW Champion Hangman Page, MJF, and Jungle Boy, all of whom are homegrown stars, had special moments at Full Gear. The show also marked the AEW debut of long-time veteran and former IMPACT Wrestling star Jay Lethal.

Malakai Black and Eddie Kingston sustained injuries at AEW Full Gear 2021

Aside from all the positives that emerged out of Full Gear 2021, a couple of unforeseen injuries could be a point of worry for AEW. Malakai Black, who teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Cody Rhodes and PAC in a tag team match, has reportedly sustained an injury.

Plus, Eddie Kingston, who lost a stiff and violent encounter to CM Punk, is also dealing with an undisclosed injury. There's no clarity if Black and Kingston would take any time off in the coming weeks owing to their unexpected injuries.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Did you enjoy AEW Full Gear 2021? What was your favorite moment from the pay-per-view? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is an AEW heel's character based on Jim Cornette? Find out what his teammate thinks right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh