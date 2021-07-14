Sammy Guevara set to compete at AEW Fyter Fest Night 1

AEW has announced another match for Night One of AEW Fyter Fest as Sammy Guevara will take on Wheeler Yuta. This will be the Inner Circle member's first match since his incredible performance against MJF on the June 30th edition of Dynamite.

During the latest episode of AEW Dark, a graphic appeared on the bottom left of the screen during the Matt Hardy vs Jah-C match which opened the episode.

AEW officially announced the match on social media, and Sammy Guevara and Wheeler Yuta are set to collide on AEW Fyter Fest Night One.

After an impressive run of matches on #AEWDark + Elevation, #BestFriends protege @WheelerYuta will make his #AEWDynamite debut LIVE tomorrow night on TNT vs. one of AEW’s top stars: @sammyguevara, returning to the ring for the first time since his classic main event 2 weeks ago! pic.twitter.com/GOs31VKsH7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2021

Wheeler Yuta has been featured on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation, winning twice. The talented 24-year old is touted to be one of the next big things in wrestling.

His exploits have landed him dates in various major independent companies like Beyond Wrestling, CZW, and CHIKARA as well appearances in Major League Wrestling and NJPW Strong.

He is currently the IWTV Independent Wrestling Champion. His advertised match at Fyter Fest is the culmination of a number of impressive performances across all the companies he's appeared for and now Yuta has a huge opportunity to impress against one of AEW's top stars.

Even though it's extremely unlikely Yuta wins, a great performance here could land him a permanent contract with AEW.

AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 updated card

Carrying over from AEW Road Rager, Fyter Fest is set to be another highly entertaining episode. The announcement of Sammy Guevara vs Wheeler Yuta adds to an already jam-packed card which will see two titles being defended and a match 23 years in the making. The matches advertised for Fyter Fest are:

Karl Anderson vs Jon Moxley (c) for the IWGP U.S. Championship Matt Hardy vs Christian Cage Ricky Starks vs Brian Cage (c) for the FTW Championship Penelope Ford vs Yuka Sakazaki Ethan Page vs Darby Allin in a Coffin Match Sammy Guevara vs Wheeler Yuta

