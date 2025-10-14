Samoa Joe to be dealt a massive blow by AEW star just days ahead of WrestleDream? Exploring the possibility

The former AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe could deal a huge blow before his major match at WrestleDream 2025. The Samoan Submission Machine is set for a title match this week on Dynamite as well.Samoa Joe has been signed with All Elite Wrestling since 2022, and he also became the AEW World Champion during his tenure. He has the opportunity to win the World title yet again, as he is slated to challenge Hangman Adam Page this Saturday at WrestleDream 2025. The match was made after a little altercation between Hangman and Joe two weeks ago.This Wednesday on Dynamite, Samoa Joe and The Opps are set to defend their AEW World Trios Championships against LFI. It has also been announced that Hangman Page will be on the commentary during the title encounter.The Samoan Submission Machine could deal a setback just days ahead of WrestleDream 2025. Considering the tension that ignited between them two weeks back, Hangman might cost Joe and The Opps the World Trios titles. The All Elite Wrestling World Champion could do the same to make things more personal between himself and Joe ahead of their match at WrestleDream. It will be interesting to see what transpires between the top stars this Wednesday.Samoa Joe is set for a major match outside AEWWhile Samoa Joe buckles up for his AEW World title match this Saturday at WrestleDream 2025, he has also been announced for a retirement match outside the company. It was recently announced by the IZW Wrestling promotion that Joe will take on Novajo Warrior in Novajo's retirement match on November 8:&quot;Witness the final stop along the Navajo Warrior Retirement Tour when Samoa Joe comes to IZW to battle the legendary Navajo Warrior in his official retirement match! [Crown emoji] IZW LONG LIVE THE KING [Crown emoji] Samoa Joe vs. The Navajo Warrior The Last Mile Comes To An End,&quot; IZW announced.It remains to be seen if Joe manages to win the All Elite Wrestling World title this Saturday before his match at IZW.