  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Samoa Joe
  • Samoa Joe to be dealt a massive blow by AEW star just days ahead of WrestleDream? Exploring the possibility

Samoa Joe to be dealt a massive blow by AEW star just days ahead of WrestleDream? Exploring the possibility

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 14, 2025 10:35 GMT
AEW Samoa Joe
Samoa Joe could face a setback before WrestleDream (Source-AEW on X)

The former AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe could deal a huge blow before his major match at WrestleDream 2025. The Samoan Submission Machine is set for a title match this week on Dynamite as well.

Ad

Samoa Joe has been signed with All Elite Wrestling since 2022, and he also became the AEW World Champion during his tenure. He has the opportunity to win the World title yet again, as he is slated to challenge Hangman Adam Page this Saturday at WrestleDream 2025. The match was made after a little altercation between Hangman and Joe two weeks ago.

This Wednesday on Dynamite, Samoa Joe and The Opps are set to defend their AEW World Trios Championships against LFI. It has also been announced that Hangman Page will be on the commentary during the title encounter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

The Samoan Submission Machine could deal a setback just days ahead of WrestleDream 2025. Considering the tension that ignited between them two weeks back, Hangman might cost Joe and The Opps the World Trios titles.

The All Elite Wrestling World Champion could do the same to make things more personal between himself and Joe ahead of their match at WrestleDream. It will be interesting to see what transpires between the top stars this Wednesday.

Ad

Samoa Joe is set for a major match outside AEW

While Samoa Joe buckles up for his AEW World title match this Saturday at WrestleDream 2025, he has also been announced for a retirement match outside the company. It was recently announced by the IZW Wrestling promotion that Joe will take on Novajo Warrior in Novajo's retirement match on November 8:

"Witness the final stop along the Navajo Warrior Retirement Tour when Samoa Joe comes to IZW to battle the legendary Navajo Warrior in his official retirement match! [Crown emoji] IZW LONG LIVE THE KING [Crown emoji] Samoa Joe vs. The Navajo Warrior The Last Mile Comes To An End," IZW announced.

It remains to be seen if Joe manages to win the All Elite Wrestling World title this Saturday before his match at IZW.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications