Santana & Ortiz need a big push in AEW in 2022

AEW has a bevy of incredible tag teams right now and might have the deepest roster in all of pro wrestling.

It's a collection of talent from different federations and even different parts of the world, with at least 5-10 teams who could stake their claim to the AEW World Tag Team Championships at some point.

With all that parity, you would think that the belts would have changed hands several times over the course of All Elite Wrestling's 2+ years of existence. Yet only five teams have held on to that holy grail and there have never been repeat champions.

Out of those five AEW World tag team title reigns, none of them belong to Santana & Ortiz

The New York natives are known as Proud and Powerful, although many fans still often refer to them by their IMPACT Wrestling moniker of LAX. They forged such a legacy in that promotion that their reputation proceeded them upon their arrival to AEW.

Regardless of their name, their talent and ring style are both known by one simple word: Explosive.

They've had terrific matches and rubbed shoulders with high-profile performers as members of The Inner Circle. They've carried the ball well for AEW and it's tag team division, but they still haven't crossed the goal line yet.

At different points in their time with All Elite Wrestling, we've seen them chase many of their contemporaries like The Young Bucks, FTR, and The Lucha Bros - who have all had a run as the tag team champions.

Along with the aforementioned names, Proud and Powerful is considered the fourth duo in these top attractions of the division but still haven't gotten their turn on the ferris wheel just yet.

This is not only something that critics and observers have recognized, but now AEW fans have as well. Social media is filled with followers of the franchise who are suggesting that sooner rather than later is a good time to crown Ortiz and Santana.

AEW needs to notice this as well, because the pair did not come to the company to be 'just another team'.

Santana and Ortiz take pride in not only how they represent New York, but also how they can be an inspiration to Latin American fans. Their struggle and fight to finally make it to this 'Elite' level is the kind of stuff that storybooks are made out of. When you factor in their backstory with their tag team timing and extreme intensity, and they are everything you could want as representative champions.

Hopefully Santana and Ortiz will find ultimate success in AEW. They have earned it and deserve it, and it's finally time to reward them. 2022 should be a stellar year for this dynamic duo.

Do you think Santana & Ortiz are next in line for the AEW World Tag Team Championship? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

