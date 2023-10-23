Saraya has approached Tony Khan in an attempt to get a 32-year-old star into AEW - Reports

AEW star Saraya reportedly approached Tony Khan to request him to get a 32-year-old star a tryout into the Jacksonville-based company. The star in question is her brother, Zak Knight.

Speaking recently on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Zak Knight, who was recently on the Knight Family show. The report said that Knight always wanted to go to WWE but was not picked by the Stamford-based company in his tryouts.

Meltzer reported that Zak Knight might get an AEW tryout at the request of the former Women's World Champion.

"Zak Knight, or Zak Zodiac, was on the Knight Family show, I don’t know if it was today or yesterday, and said that this was gonna be his last show, and he is going to the United States. I know, Saraya — it’s Saraya’s brother, and if you saw the movie Fighting With My Family, this is the brother who was at the WWE tryout, who was the better of the two, and the one whose dream was to go to WWE, and the one who was not picked to go, because Saraya was a cute girl, and she got the nod and he just, they didn’t see anything in him. This is many, many years later.” Dave Meltzer said.

Dave Meltzer continued:

"So, I think he’s gonna get an AEW tryout. I mean, she went to Tony Khan and asked if her brother could get a tryout, so I think that’s what is happening there.” (H/t RingsideNews)

Saraya recently lost the AEW Women's title to Hikaru Shida

Saraya won the Women's World Championship at All In pay-per-view on August 27, 2023, at Wembley Stadium London in front of her home crowd.

At All In, the 31-year-old won a fatal four-way match against Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker, and her former Outcasts stablemate, Toni Storm. Saraya pinned Storm to pick up the victory and win her maiden world championship in All Elite Wrestling.

At AEW Grand Slam, the Anti-diva successfully defended the World Title against Toni Storm. However, she lost her title to Hikaru Shida on October 10, 2023, at Dynamite Title Tuesday, thus ending her 44-day world title reign.

