“Also f**k you” - Saraya (fka Paige) lashes out at former AEW women's champion following chaotic Dynamite segment

AEW star Saraya is not afraid to mince her words when it comes to her social media accounts, and this time she has aimed at the former AEW Women's Champion, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

The former WWE Superstar got physical for the first time in AEW following a six women's tag team match on Dynamite, where Baker got in the face of the former Divas Champion before the two ladies exchanged strikes.

Following the altercation, Saraya had nothing but kind words for Willow Nightingale, who picked up the decisive pinfall in the match, but her words to Britt Baker were a little more explicit.

"So many womens segments. Helluva division big shout out to @willowwrestles she’s such a bad a**!!!Also f**k you @RealBrittBaker" tweeted @Saraya

Britt Baker's friend Rebel was also on the receiving end of some physicality from the former WWE superstar, who got the crowd in Washington D.C. fired up and ready to see the former Paige get back in the ring for the first time in nearly five years.

Saraya and Britt Baker have been on a collision course ever since the former WWE star arrived in AEW

It seems as if it's a matter of when and not if when it comes to the inevitable collision course between the Anti-Diva and the former AEW Women's Champion, as both women have not seen eye to eye since the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite.

The former Paige shocked the world when she came to Toni Storm and Athena's rescue at Arthur Ashe Stadium, leaving Baker visibly shocked at her arrival.

A week later, the two women went toe-to-toe on the microphone, with Baker claiming that no one knows how to pronounce the former WWE star's name, to which Saraya responded by saying that Britt's first name rhymes with a rather unsavory four-letter curse word.

