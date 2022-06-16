5 AEW stars Sasha Banks has never wrestled before

Sasha Banks was one of the four women who revolutionized women's wrestling in WWE. Fast forward to this week, and the star might have been released if sources are to be believed.

While nothing has been confirmed at the writing of this article, Banks' potential exit from WWE could finally allow her to join another promotion. AEW has one of the biggest rosters in modern pro wrestling, with some of the best female wrestlers in the world. But has The Boss gone toe-to-toe with the best in AEW?

Continue reading as we list five AEW stars Sasha Banks has never wrestled:

#5. Hikaru Shida and Sasha Banks have never clashed before

Hikaru currently holds the record for the longest championship reign in AEW!

Hikaru Shida is arguably one of the best on the AEW roster, with many fans. The Japanese star's World Championship run was one of the most impressive in the promotion. Shida also defended her belt nine times, making her a true fighting champion.

However, six-time WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks has never stepped into the ring with Hikaru Shida. The Shining Samurai could hold her weight against Banks, but could she defeat the WWE Superstar? A bout between the two is the only way this potential match could be settled.

#4. Serena Deeb has never schooled Sasha Banks

Banks and Serena Deeb never faced each other despite being in WWE at one point. Banks and Deeb were unfortunately not in the promotion at the same time and never clashed outside of the promotion.

Even after The Women of 1000 Holds briefly returned to WWE, the two never had an official match. As one of the most impressive wrestlers today, Deeb could push Banks to lengths she's never been. The two would be a clash waiting to happen within AEW.

#3. Thunder Rosa and Sasha Banks have never gone toe-to-toe before

Would Banks be able to topple La Mera Mera?

Thunder Rosa has only begun her World Championship reign, but with the foundations of an epic win over Britt Baker. La Mera Mera fought hard to claim the coveted Women's Title and has already defended the belt on three occasions.

Sasha Banks is a big name in WWE and would want to continue that momentum in AEW. Because of this, Thunder Rosa would likely come face-to-face with The Boss within the first month of her debut in AEW. The two stars share a similar style and could make for a classic bout.

#2. TBS Champion Jade Cargill has never been able to prove herself against Sasha Banks

Jade Cargill is one of the most dominating stars on the AEW roster. Cargill is undefeated and has held the TBS Championship since its inception. So far, no other woman on the roster has been able to muscle the championship from Cargil, but Sasha Banks might be the one to do it.

Cargill's strength might be greater than what Banks has shown, but both have matching egos. The TBS Champion still has much to prove even after all her achievements. Standing her ground against The Boss could be the next step.

#1. Dr. Britt Baker has never shared a ring with Sasha Banks

Baker before she lost the AEW Women's Championship.

Whether you love her or not, Britt Baker is arguably the biggest female star in AEW. Fans might not have universally enjoyed Baker's reign, but the star has had some of the most high-profile defenses. Even without the belt, the D.M.D. still seems to be a prominent part of AEW.

Pitting Banks and Baker against each other could be the best way to introduce The Boss into AEW. This clash could even happen later down the road if either woman were to claim the Women's Championship.

